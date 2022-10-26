Spooky Field of Dreams

ANNA — The Frazier family of Anna loves to celebrate Halloween in a big way. Each year their yard has a different theme. This year, because the family was able to attend the Field of Dreams, Reds vs Cubs, game in Iowa on Aug. 6, they chose to create their own Field of Dreams.

The Frazier family went big this year with two 12-foot tall skeletons and at least 10 approximately 5-foot tall skeletons dressed and ready to play ball. With their theme for this year’s Halloween decorations being Field of Dreams, all of the smaller skeletons are dressed in either Reds or Cubs jerseys and well equipped for a game with baseball gloves, balls and bats.

One of the 12-foot skeletons came from Home Depot and the second came from Lowe’s in Wapakoneta where Julia Frazier managed to buy the display skeleton as the store had only bought one for display and none to sell.

In homage to the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” the family’s decorations included a sign that says “Is this home? No, it’s Iowa.”

Decorating their home for Halloween and other holidays is a family activity. Julia and Kevin get help from their eldest sons, Michael and Jordan, with finding, planning and putting up the uniquely themed decorations.

Frazier family Field of Dreams display. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_HalloweenDisplay1.jpeg Frazier family Field of Dreams display. Amantha Garpiel | Sidney Daily News Frazier family Field of Dreams skeletons dressed in Reds and Cubs jerseys https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_HalloweenDisplay2.jpeg Frazier family Field of Dreams skeletons dressed in Reds and Cubs jerseys Amantha Garpiel | Sidney Daily News Michael, far left to his right is Julia, Jordan and Kevin Frazier, far right with the skeletons dressed as Reds and Cubs players. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_FrazierFamily.jpeg Michael, far left to his right is Julia, Jordan and Kevin Frazier, far right with the skeletons dressed as Reds and Cubs players. Amantha Garpiel | Sidney Daily News

Anna family creates unique Halloween display