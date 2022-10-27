Shelby County Fair Board passes multiple motions

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board passed multiple motions concerning a new sale committee building, a new board member, the Ohio Fairs’ Queen Contest, cutting down a tree, and 2023 budgets during a meeting on Oct. 19.

Andy Yenser presented rough sketches of the new sale committee building to the board members. The building’s dimensions would be 17-by-27 feet and foundation material and concrete work have already been donated. The reverse raffle committee also agreed to put $15,000 toward the project. After a discussion about the fire code and if heating and cooling for the building are necessary, the board approved the start of construction of the building.

The board also approved bringing on Jamie Magoto as a board member for Cynthian Township. Magoto introduced himself to the board and said he has three kids in 4-H. He will be sworn in at the next meeting.

The board will give $500 to 2022 Shelby County Junior Fair Queen Madison Jeffries for a hotel room and food so she can compete for the state fair queen title at the Ohio Fairs’ Queen Contest.

Three quotes were received to remove the dead tree that is leaning over a house outside of the fairground’s property from Bur Oak Tree Service in Piqua, Luthman Tree Service in Botkins, and Grilliot Tree Service and Stump Grinding in Versailles. The board decided to go with the company with the cheapest quote, which was $400 from Grilliot.

Jason Weigandt Landscape Company will also plant an oak tree in place of a tree on the fairgrounds that was dead and had to be removed. A wheelchair-accessible picnic table will be built and donated to the fairgrounds in memory of a donor.

The board also approved the 2023 budgets for the fair board and junior fair board. Expenses for the fair board budget totaled $724,974 for 2022 and are estimated at $642,300 for 2023 with a profit of $870. Expenses for the junior fair board budget totaled $18.675.52 for 2022 and are estimated at $21,000 for 2023.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

