Interim basketball coaches named

RUSSIA — An interim varsity boys basketball coach has been hired for the 2022-23 school year.

During a special meeting, the Russia Local School Board of Education hired Spencer Cordonnier as the interim coach at an annual salary of $6,537. Brad Francis was approved as an interim volunteer assistant varsity baskettball coach for the school year.

Dave Borchers was the varsity head coach for five years. He died on Oct. 17 of injuries sustained in a car crash on Oct. 8.

During their regular October meeting, Superintendent Steve Rose updated the board on the upcoming election for the proposed building project. He also explained the process of the bus purchase program through the Educational Purchasing Council.

The board reviewed the financial summary report, the updated spending plan, and the three year spending plan comparison.

A discussion was led by Rose regarding the staff Christmas Party for this year. Plans are being finalized at the Stillwater Golf Course.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a motion to employ Kim Bixler, Nicholas Fischio, Linda Maurer, Laura Myers, Dakota Shatto-Craft, Joseph Barga, Riley Hammonds, Rebecca Knapke, Danielle Kunk, Kylie Lyons and Elizabeth Watren as substitute teachers at a rate of $95 per day for the 2022-23 school year on an as needed basis.

• Approved a motion to approve a temporary measure allowed by Senate Bill 1 to modify the education requirements for substitute teachers to those candidates that do not have a bachelors degree but are of good moral character and hold a temporary substitute teaching license for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

• Approved a motion to employ Rebecca Knapke as a long-term substitute for Jill Schwieterman’s maternity leave.

• Approved a motion to employ Brandi Phlipot as junior high cheer adviser for the 2022-23 school year.

• Approved a motion to employ Melissa McQuinn as a one-to-one aide for the 2022-23 school year at a rate of $14.93 per hour on an as-needed basis.

• Approved a motion to employ/approve t coaches for the 2022-23 school year. Approved were

Kevin Phlipot, varsity baseball; Michelle Muhlenkamp, varsity softball; Cody Anthony, junior varsity boys basketball; Mick Leffel, freshmen boys basketball; Rachel Borchers, varsity assistant girls basketball; Tracy Schulze, varsity assissant girls basketball; Bruce Borchers, junior varsity girls basketball; Luke Dapore, freshmen girls basketball; Aaron Monnin, varsity assissant baseball; Scott Phlipot, varsity volunteer baseball; Isaiah Counts, junior varsity baseball; Kristi Borchers, varsity assistant softball; Wes Goubeaux, varsity volunteer softball; Maddie Borchers, varsity volunteer softball; Kenleigh Ludlow, junior varsity softball; Dan Bowman, eighth-grade boys basketball; Scott Borchers, seventh-grade volunteer boys basketball; Kyle Schafer, eighth-grade girls basketball; and Kurt Rhoades, seventh-grade girls basketball.

• Approved a motion to approve Chelsea Hoying as seventh-grade volunteer boys basketball coach. Hoying, who is a board member, abstained from the vote.

• Approved NEOLA policies.

• Accepted a donation of $25,000 from Emerson Technologies into the large donation fund.

• Accepted a donation of $1,000 from the RCA to be used for Raider Respect T-shirts.

• Accepted a donation of $500 from the RCA to be used for an assembly speaker.

• Accepted an anonymous donation of $250 to be used for prom expenses.

Principal Janel Slonkosky informed the board of the Ohio Department of Education state ranking release noting Russia Local School is ranked first in the State and Region for number of CCP hours per eligible student.

Slonkosky also updated the board on the radKids program that was attended by the third- and fourth-grade students. The program was well received and will continue in future years.

She reported the Washington DC trip went well and the fall sports are wrapping up.

The board went into executive session to discuss personnel employment. No action was taken.