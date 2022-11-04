RACK helps families in need

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation’s Match Day is approaching on Nov. 29. RACK, which stands for Random Acts of Christian Kindness, will use gifts received to help individuals and families experiencing hardships due to illness, job loss or unexpected difficulties.

“We are here to help people through difficult times in order for them to stay financially stable and to support them spiritually with prayer,” said president Pat Simon. “This year again, gifts helped keep many single parent families in their homes. The rising cost of utilities has been a great problem for them, even when they are working, but don’t meet guidelines for assistance through government agencies. This is a growing problem and much of our budget goes to help.”

This past year, RACK donated supplies to local Catholic youth groups for them to make blankets and provide personal care items for the needy and homeless. They have also helped numerous families with gas cards, grocery cards, used furniture and prayerful support.

To support RACK on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/RACK noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting any RACK board member. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.