125 Years

November 10, 1897

At a meeting of council last night, a communication signed by a number of the physicians of Sidney was read. It asks permission for the physicians to ride their bicycles on the sidewalks in making their professional calls. A resolution was passed granting them permission to use the sidewalks when they deem it necessary in the discharge of their professional duties.

At the council meeting last night, it was reported the directors of the United States Whip Company have decided to submit the proposal of council to the firm’s shareholders at their annual meeting to be held January 19. The factory has already been ordered to start pending action by the stockholders.

————

A telephone instrument was placed in the residence of John Given today.

100 Years

November 10, 1922

The Sidney public will be in for a rare treat during the American Legion Festival which opens tomorrow evening at the armory when the Brown Harmony Sextette of Dayton will furnish music for dancing. This group of high-class specialty artists has been filling practically all of the engagements at The Polo and Shrine Clubs of Dayton.

————

In preparation for their football game Armistice Day with the strong North Dayton Merchants, the local team has secured the services of two former Miami University stars. Dick Wolf, former All-State fullback from this city and Tommy Munns, who as quarterback guided the Miami team through two undefeated seasons, will appear with the Sidney eleven in the game Saturday afternoon.

75 Years

November 10, 1947

United Brethren pastors and laymen from the Lima District convened last evening in the Pasco Evangelical United Brethren Church for their fall session. The program was highlighted by a report of plans for next year’s program at Camp St. Marys. The camp was established this past summer. The sermon was delivered by Dr. Walter Dickhaut, pastor of the Sidney Methodist Church.

————

Five high school writers from Sidney won high honors at the annual Miami Valley journalistic clinic held Thursday in Xenia. Patsy Sargeant won first prize in editorial writing; Pat Boller, second and Phyllis Wiessinger, third in news writing; Delma Applegate, second in features, and Terry Applegate, second for his sports story.

————

Sidney will receive $1,360 from the third quarter distribution in liquor permit funds, announced today by State Auditor Joseph T. Ferguson.

50 Years

November 10, 1972

NEW YORK — Johnny Bench, the first player ever to win the National League’s “Most Valuable Player” award twice by the age of 24, now has an excellent chance of becoming the first player ever to win the award more than three times.

Bench, the Cincinnati Reds’ slugger who won’t be 25 until December 7th, received the award for the second time in three years Tuesday by a surprisingly easy margin over Billy Williams of the Chicago Cubs and Willie Stargell of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

————

Before the doors opened on the first day of business for Rink’s Bargain City on Michigan Street, 1,000 persons were waiting outside, and the parking lot was full.

————

Before the doors closed Wednesday at 9 p.m., 8,135 customers had walked through the store, and most had purchased merchandise. Store Manager Donald Bradford said today “the Sidney opening broke all company records.”

25 Years

November 10, 1997

Sidney has a new lumber company. A Coldwater firm, the Coldwater Lumber Company, opened up the Sidney Lumber Company just north of Sidney on CR 25A. Manager Keith Cantrell said they plan to have six employees. Commercial and residential products will be offered. The Coldwater firm has been in business for 75 years.

————

The odor from the Honda sewer plant has the attention of the Sidney staff and its citizens. About 27 people attended a public meeting at the fire station in Sidney. No one wanted to take responsibility for the cause, but all present promised to work for a solution. The Honda representatives stated a new bioxide system has been ordered. Additives will also be place in the line.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

