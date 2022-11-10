Gifts support home building, repairs program

SIDNEY — Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties is a faith-based organization that envisions Miami and Shelby Counties as a place where every resident has access to quality and affordable homeownership opportunities. The organization will use Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day gifts to support its home building and repairs program.

“We seek to build self-sufficiency for residents in need through the life-changing opportunity of homeownership. We want to see vibrant neighborhoods where engaged homeowners participate in building safe and healthy communities,” said Executive Director Bill Horstman. “Gifts given during Match Day will go toward future builds and needed home repairs in Shelby County.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for Habitat’s latest home in Sidney is scheduled for Nov. 16. The sale of this home will help fund the construction of more homes in the Shelby County area in the future.

Habitat’s Home Repair Program helps qualifying families stay in their homes. The program helps homeowners who struggle to maintain the exterior of their homes, reclaiming their homes with pride and dignity. Repair services include home preservation, critical home repair, weatherization and special projects such as wheelchair ramps.

To support Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Habitat noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Habitat for Humanity office in Troy. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.