125 Years

November 12, 1897

The second game of football between the high school team and the G.I.A. club was played yesterday afternoon and resulted in a victory for the latter by a score of 10 to 12. There was a large crowd out to see the game and enthusiasm among the friends of both teams reigned supreme throughout the game.

In honor of their victory in the football game with the high school yesterday afternoon, the members of the G.I.A. club were entertained to an oyster supper by their lady friends last evening. The supper was given in the home of Miss Martha Hannaford on North Ohio Avenue.

100 Years

November 12, 1922

The celebration of Armistice Day by the American Legion today began with the booming of cannon at an early hour which was continued up to the time of the parade. Because of the illness of Mayor Trout, who suffered fractured ribs in a fall, the address was made by Attorney Hugh Bingham. An address was also made by D. H.A. Hartman.

Mrs. Lucy McClure has accepted the position as matron at the Business Girls Home. Mrs. Meeker, the present matron, has resigned her position to take effect on November 15.

The new board of directors named at the annual meeting of the members of the country club held their first meeting last evening and elected the following officers for the year: Cable Wagner, president; A. C. Getz, vice president; Harry Dunham, secretary and treasurer.

The second number on the public school’s lecture course will be presented in the high school auditorium on Monday evening. It will be a concert given by the Cavan Welsh Singers. The program will find many of the members appearing in typical Welsh costumes.

75 Years

November 12, 1947

A recount of votes cast in the mayoralty election November 4 will be started in the office of the board of elections next Tuesday evening, it was announced this morning by Robert Kaser, clerk of the board. Mayor W. W. Wheeler is contesting the seven vote victory of Waldo Patton in the voting. It is probable that all 7 precincts in the city will be counted by the board.

Mrs. Jerome Shine was named president of the Women’s Association of the Presbyterian Church at the session held yesterday at the church during which a new constitution was given unanimous approval. Mrs. Fred Louys was named first vice president; Mrs. Charles Dunson, second vice president; Mrs. Lloyd Ruese, third vice president; Mrs. J Oliver Amos, recording secretary and Mrs. Robert Lesher, treasurer.

50 Years

November 12, 1972

A former Sidney pastor, the Rev. George Sonneborn, now of Dayton, has been elected to the board of directors of the United Church Board for World Ministries, the overseas missionary arm of the 2-million-member United Church of Christ.

Copeland Corporation officials announced plans Friday to hire from 200 to 300 employees by November 27. Starting hourly wage at Copeland Corporation is $3.30 for industrial workers. Copeland Corporation makes air conditioners and other products.

25 Years

November 12, 1997

The Village of Botkins took a big step into the future. Council has decided to hire a village administrator. The hiring would abolish the Board of Public Affairs pursuant to state law. The contract of Village Manager Gene Drees will not be renewed. The behind the scenes issues involved a dispute between council and the Board of Public Affairs.

The united Way campaign this year was a rousing success. Director Charlotte Rehmert reported over $940,000 was raised. That amount to a nearly 3% increase over the previous year. the number of donors was up 6%. Local historian Rich Wallace presented a program on the history of combined fund drives in the county’s history.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

