Funds will inspire creativity, learning

SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries will use Community Foundation Match Day gifts to inspire creativity and learning.

“We have identified several items that will bring people into our library locations, but are not within our operating budget,” said Suzanne Cline, executive director. “Match Day gifts will help us upgrade our popular sublimation printer and heat press for our Makerspace, bring an attraction to all locations during our Summer Reading Program and buy robotics kits that are geared to grades 3 and up, so they can learn programming and engineering concepts. We also see a need to add an all-in-one-computer desk so a parent may use one of our computers, while keeping their little one close, safe and occupied.”

Shelby County Libraries used funds raised during last year’s Match Day to buy books for the BABBLE bags given to new moms at Wilson Health, a computer for the genealogy room, a printer for the Makerspace, Playaway devices that provide all in one stories and brought the Newport Aquarium penguin program to all locations for the Summer Reading Program.

To support Shelby County Libraries on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Shelby County Libraries noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by stopping by any of the seven Shelby County Libraries location. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.