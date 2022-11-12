Donations to help with nurse practitioners, dentist costs

SIDNEY — Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a faith-based healthcare center with the mission to respectfully provide quality care and hope to the uninsured and underserved of Shelby County.

Match Day gifts given on behalf of Compassionate Care will help offset the cost of their nurse practitioners and dentist.

“Things are just becoming increasingly expensive for everyone from medicine to food”, said Executive Director Traci Milanese. “The patient load at Compassionate Care is at an all-time high. As the need for medical and dental care continues upward, it will require us to increase Nurse Practitioner and dental hours to accommodate patient needs. In 2022, we added evening clinic hours and hired our first ever dentist to assist with the backlog of patients. While this has been a great help, the need continues to grow.

“Compassionate Care’s overall goal is to keep qualifying patients from utilizing the local Emergency Room for non-emergency situations. With the additional appointment availability, we are hopeful that people will rely on Compassionate Care for their everyday medical and dental needs.”

Compassionate Care provides free medical and dental care including diagnosing acute conditions, chronic pain management, preventative screenings, as well as extraction, repair, and scheduled check-ups and teeth cleanings. They also assist patients with their Prescription Assistance Program.

To support Compassionate Care on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/ Compassionate Care noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Compassionate Care, 124 N. Ohio Ave. in Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.