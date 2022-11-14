Posted on by

White, fluffy snow falls

The first snow for the upcoming winter season fell on Ohio Saturday. Flowers, which were still in bloom, were suddenly covered with snow.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

The Christmas decorations surround the Shelby County Courthouse, along with the trees, were covered with snow Saturday.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Snow covered tree limbs line the Great Miami River Saturday.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

The American flag is surrounded by snowflakes at the Fort Loramie-Minster football game at Sidney’s 30-0 Memorial Field.


John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

