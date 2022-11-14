White, fluffy snow falls

The first snow for the upcoming winter season fell on Ohio Saturday. Flowers, which were still in bloom, were suddenly covered with snow.

The Christmas decorations surround the Shelby County Courthouse, along with the trees, were covered with snow Saturday.

Snow covered tree limbs line the Great Miami River Saturday.

The American flag is surrounded by snowflakes at the Fort Loramie-Minster football game at Sidney’s 30-0 Memorial Field.