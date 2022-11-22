Donations will keep curtain raised

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is asking Community Foundation Match Day donors to assist with operational expenses to keep the curtain raised.

“Ticket sales alone do not keep our lights on,” said Ian Hinz, executive director.

Hinz sited utility, staffing and other operational costs would be supported through Match Day gifts. The theatre has undergone extensive renovation and hosts professional, student and community arts performances, new film releases and may be rented for private occasions. It welcomes the public to watch select sporting events on the big screen, including this weekend’s Ohio State/Michigan football game.

To support the Historic Sidney Theatre on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Theatre noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting Hinz at [email protected] Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.