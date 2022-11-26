125 Years

November 26, 1897

Complaint has been made to the city authorities about football playing in the public square. There is a city ordinance which prohibits ball playing of any kind inside the corporation under a penalty of a fine of $1 or imprisonment for 10 days or both at the discretion of the mayor. The authorities desire that all offenders take notice of this ordinance.

————

William Shine, proprietor of the Florentine Hotel, in accordance with a custom he has practiced for many years, served the guests at his hotel with an extra fine Thanksgiving dinner at noon yesterday. The dining room was in keeping with the occasion, being beautifully decorated with flowers and palms.

100 Years

November 26, 1922

An Army airplane on its way from Detroit to Dayton fell a short distance south of the Isaac Lochard farm this afternoon. Parties living in the vicinity reported they saw it turn over several times and then right itself before striking the ground. No one was hurt and no serious damage done to the plane. The pilot reported his gasoline supply was exhausted.

The burglary of the Zangelin store at Botkins still remains a mystery. A number of coat hangers were found along the road north of Botkins yesterday afternoon which had apparently been taken when the clothing was stolen. This fact has led officials to the conclusion that the burglars had driven to the north following the break in and robbery.

75 Years

November 26, 1947

Only a blackened shell remained today of one of New Bremen’s most thriving industries, following a disastrous fire that destroyed the New Bremen Broom Co. early this morning. The blaze, of an undetermined origin, gutted the interior of the structure causing a loss estimated at $75,000. Fire departments from New Bremen, Minster and St. Marys succeeded in confining the fire to the one building.

————

A series of accidents occurred in and around Sidney late yesterday afternoon after a drop in temperature and a light snowfall resulted in icy conditions on city streets and highways. Although personal injuries were minor in most cases, property damage was extensive to a number of vehicles.

50 Years

November 26, 1972

James DeVere Sailor of 505 North Wagner Avenue has been awarded the designation of Knight of the York Cross of Honour, it was reported today. This honorary degree, highest in the York Rite of Freemasonry, is conferred only on those who have held the highest office in each of the four bodies of the rite.

————

Archbishop Joseph L. Bernardin, 44, of Washington, has been appointed to the Cincinnati Diocese, succeeding the late Archbishop Paul Liebold, who died last summer.

————

BOTKINS – The Altar Rosary Sodality of the Immaculate Conception Church held their meeting in the church undercroft Wednesday evening. Election of officers was held: President, Mrs. Cyril Behr; vice president, Mrs. Lawrence Dietz; secretary, Mrs. Thomas Steinke and treasurer, Mrs. Earl Berning.

25 years

November 26, 1997

They came from far and wide, including Canada, Massachusetts, California, and all places in between. Over 1,000 people were at the Fairgrounds Saturday for the International Harvester Collectors Worldwide auction. Every piece of equipment and toy imaginable was sold.

————

Anna Elementary School received a significant honor recently. It was chosen as one of Ohio most outstanding schools. Only two from a field of 98 were chosen in the category. Overall, only 10 schools from all over Ohio were selected. The application process included filling out a 19 page form. The information was provided by Principal Terry Householder.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

