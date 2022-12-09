125 years

December 9, 1897

The Regal Mandolin Club has been organized. It is composed of the following members: Arthur Knauer, Peter Shearer, Will Kurtz, Harry Rebstock, and George Shaffer. The club will furnish its first music at dancing school tonight.

————

People at Botkins, Kettlersville and New Knoxville can in a week or two, talk to each other – via telephone.

100 years

December 9, 1922

The next annual poultry show of the Shelby County Fancy Feather Club will be held the second week in January, it was announced this week. The show this year promises to be the best ever held by the association, with a large number of premiums being offered.

————

Members of the Phi Kappa Delta fraternity enjoyed a smoker at their home last evening in honor of one of their members, Ray Wilhelm, who will leave the city in the near future. Mr. Wilhelm has been located here for the past few years with the office of the Peerless Bread Machine Co.

75 years

December 9, 1947

Joseph M. Bowen, Sidney, was named today to fill the unexpired term of county engineer. The post was left vacant by the recent resignation of Rex Price. Price has accepted a post in private industry. Bowen is currently associated with the Ohio Department of Highways.

————

The Sidney Christian Youth Fellowship – unique in the annals of church youth groups and an innovation for this city – came into being last evening, when young people representing five local churches approved a constitution and planned the election of the first corps of officers. Participating churches are First Methodist, Baptists, St. Evangelical, First Presbyterian and Church of the Brethren.

50 years

December 9, 1972

ANNA – Members of the Anna High School Chapter of Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA) are at work on the annual project of providing Christmas toys for children at the Shelby County Children’s Home. Boys are making tractors and a doll-sized table and chairs. Chairman this year is James Elsass.

————

BOTKINS – One of the wildest engagements around the Shelby County circuit found Botkins Trojans outscoring Jackson Center, 92-72, here Friday night.

————

Twenty-four gun enthusiasts actively participated in the inaugural shoot of the newly-organized Valley City Rifle and Pistol Club at the local armory last evening. Acting Executive Officer Lloyd Curtner conducted the firing.

25 years

December 9, 1997

Nicole Redinbo, 9, gleefully accepts a present from Santa Claus Monday when he made a stop at the Sidney Rotary Club’s Christmas party for children with disabilities at the First United Methodist Church.

————

Dr. Dale S. Barr has been named president and chief operating officer of Drs. Kiacofe, Beigel, Barr, Ahrns and Gutman Inc., optometric firm in Shelby County. In his new position, Barr will be responsible for all the day-to-day practice activities.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

