125 years

December 22, 1897

Earl and Harry Karmine are arranging to open a bowling alley. They will run a first class blowing alley and expect to have it open by January 10. They will set apart two afternoons during each week for the ladies and will also rent the alley for private bowling parties. Bowling has come to be a very popular sport in the cities, even among the most fastidious.

—————

The committee having charge of the dance at the armory tomorrow evening requests us to state that it will be strictly a first class affair. Improper characters will positively be not admitted and best of order will be maintained.

100 years

December 22, 1922

At their regular luncheon meeting today, Kiwanians made the following nominations for officers: president, Dr. A.W. Hobby and Dr. A.W. Reddish; vice president, Dr. R.W. Guthridge and Ervin Knupp; treasurer, Paul Kemper.

—————

Victrola records are wanted for Christmas gifts at the children’s home and anyone who has records they have grown tired of or desire to donate for the home are requested to leave them at the Daily News office before Saturday. The home has had the Victrola for only a year and the collection is not large.

75 years

December 22, 1947

A second election for officers to serve St. John’s Lutheran church will be held next Sunday morning. Voting was conducted yesterday at the close of the service, but there were not sufficient ballots to permit all members to vote. The election was declared invalid and will be repeated next Sunday.

—————

An estimated 1,200 boys and girls from all over Shelby County thronged the Eagles Lodge hall yesterday afternoon for the annual kiddies party sponsored by the fraternal order.

50 years

December 22, 1972

Nominated outstanding senior by the Lehman High School faculty, Richard Frantz has been named “Teenager of the Month” for December by the Sidney Optimist Club.

—————

Mrs. Margaret B. Amos has been appointed a member of the Shelby County Children Services Board by Juvenile Court Judge Lieudell E. Bauer. The Children Services Board is in charge of operating the Shelby County Children’s Home.

25 years

December 22, 1997

Fourth-grade Girl Scouts from Troop 287, Ashley Dale, 9, Jessica Rowlison, 9, and Te Lisa Moore, 9, recycle their old stuffed animals by cleaning them and tying them with bows. The Scouts give the animals to the Sidney and county rescue squads. The paramedics give these animals to injured children or to calm children whose parents are receiving treatment.

—————

PHOTO – Mr. Bubble zings along the filling line at Personal Care Group Inc. of Sidney. The children’s bubble bath is manufactured exclusively in Sidney. Line operators Marie Borton and Trish Elsass tighten caps on full bottles of Mr. Bubble before they are labeled and packaged.

—————

Shelby County Common Pleas Court Judge John D. Schmitt has been appointed by Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer to a four-year term on the Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

