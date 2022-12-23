Merry Christmas, to all!

THE NORTH POLE — He’s known by many names, from Kris Kringle, St. Nick and father Christmas to Sinterklaas (Dutch), Papa Noel (Spanish) and Babbo Natale (Italian), but there’s only one true Santa Claus.

“I’ve delivered toys to good children around the world each Christmas Eve for the last 700 years,” Santa said during a recent phone interview from his workshop at the North Pole. “It’s a tough job, but I also have Mrs. Claus, the elves and the reindeer to help me.”

“Christmas magic helps a lot, too,” he said.

The rest of the year, Santa is busy making toys and keeping track of all the naughty and nice children on his lists.

“Checking both the lists twice takes about six months,” Santa said, “but I’ve never been wrong yet.”

He also spends a lot of time training the reindeer. “The reindeer are magical, but they’re still reindeer. Cleaning up after them is a lot of work,” Santa said.

“They can be a bit touchy,” he said, “especially Rudolph.”

Santa said his favorite colors are red and green, and his favorite food is Christmas cookies with a glass of milk. His favorite song is “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, but he also likes “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

Santa’s likes include snow, Coca-Cola (in a glass bottle) and spreading Christmas cheer. His dislikes include metal roofing, re-gifting and the Grinch. He declined to comment on the Elf on the Shelf.

When he’s not working, Santa enjoys ice fishing and watching the Northern Lights. He said he also spends a lot of time staying in shape for his role as Father Christmas.

“It’s not easy to look like a bowl full of jelly and still make it down the chimney,” he said.

Santa said he encourages everyone to help spread Christmas spirit, and always remember the true meaning of Christmas.

“’Tis always better to give then it is to receive,” he said. “The size or cost of the gift isn’t important; it’s the thought that counts.”

Above all, Santa said, children and adults should never stop believing in the spirit of Christmas or the possibility of Christmas miracles.

“Christmas Magic only works if you believe in it,” he said.

Santa’s sleigh can be tracked on Christmas Eve by visiting https://www.noradsanta.org/en/ .

Santa Claus gives a child a final hug before he gets ready to return to the North Pole. Santa's big day is coming up and he's getting ready to deliver presents across the world on Christmas Eve. Kids of all ages are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Santa Claus as he emerges from their chimney this weekend.

Santa is ready for his big night