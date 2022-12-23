125 years

December 23, 1897

The first annual ball under the auspices of the employees of the Sidney Pole and Shaft Company, Will Baker, Art Knauer and Cliff McGinnis was held at the armory last evening. It was a very nice affair. There were about 85 couples present. The grand march was led by Arthur Knauer and Miss Mary Nessler and some very pretty figures were described in it.

—————

Henry S. McCracken has purchased the R.P. Higgins farm, containing 130 acres, in Orange Township. The price was $50 per acre.

100 years

December 23, 1922

A raid yesterday afternoon by prohibition officers northwest of Botkins resulted in one arrest, they reported today. The officers said they uncovered a 10-gallon still fully equipped for operation, along with six gallons of rye whiskey and 50 gallons of rye mash ready for making.

—————

Hugh Staley, a Shelby County student, has been chosen on the varsity debate team at Ohio Northern University. Staley graduated from Anna High School.

75 years

December 23, 1947

The New Bremen Hardware and Supply Company today announced the acquisition of the land on the west side of North Main Avenue between Russell Road and Lyndhurst Drive in Sidney for the purpose of erecting a modern hardware store and supply warehouse. Rueben H. Dickman, well-known New Bremen businessman, will conduct the new Sidney enterprise.

—————

The boys and girls at the Children’s home had a gala time last night, when the Iutis Club sponsored a party for them, with members of the Sidney Theatre Guild presenting the program. Arrangements for the affair were in charge of Frank Warbington, Ned Logan, Kenneth McDowell, and Fred Dull, Jr.

50 years

December 23, 1972

Today was Mrs. James Hetzler’s final Fairlawn School bus trip as she wound up a 19 ½-year career as bus driver. Mrs. Hetzler, wife of James Hetzler of Knoop-Johnston Road, figures she has traveled more than 200,000 miles by school bus, most of it in west and northwest Perry Township. “I can’t say I haven’t had a good time. I’ve enjoyed it. I never had an accident and no child was ever hurt on my bus trips.” She noted.

—————

BOTKINS – The Botkins Senior Citizens met Wednesday afternoon in the social rooms of the United Methodist Church. New officers for 1973 are president, Mrs. Leo Koenig; vice president, Alfred Buehler; secretary and treasurer, Mrs. Freda Gehrlich.

25 years

December 23, 1997

Tuesday will be the final day of business for the Café Espresso. Owners Shanti and Sarah Shah of Sidney said today that they are no longer able to function as a nonprofit organization and will be closing. The Café Espresso is located on the ground floor of the Ohio Building, 113 N. Ohio Ave.

—————

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Jason Collier will not be playing basketball for Ohio State. Collier, a 7-foot center and former Ohio Mr. Basketball, quit the Indiana program Thursday, midway through his sophomore year. He cited a personality conflict with coach Bobby Knight as the reason. He told The Columbus Dispatch for a story Saturday that he will not transfer to any other Big Ten school because the conference prohibits players who transfer within the league from getting athletic scholarships from their new school.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

