SIDNEY – The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a multiple-vehicle triple fatal crash that occurred Saturday at 8:32 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Franklin Township, Shelby County.

All lanes of southbound Interstate 75 remain closed at this time. All traffic is being rerouted off Interstate 75 southbound to exit 99 – state Route 119 Anna, Minister.

The crash currently remains under investigation.