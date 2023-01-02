Board of Elections hires deputy director

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections has announced the hiring of Drew Higgins as its new deputy director. He will officially assume his duties on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Higgins served previously as director of the Miami County Board of Elections. His career has also included associate team leadership roles with Airstream Corp and Honda of America. He has also held technical and administrative positions with the Miami County Courts drug testing lab in Troy.

Higgins resides with his wife and five children in the Anna area. He is a member of Heiland Post 446 of the American Legion. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Wright State University in 2015.

According to Chairman Jim Kerg, Higgins will be paid $42,000 a year. After a six-month probatonary period, the salary will be subject to review and adjustment if needed.