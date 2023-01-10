City Council adopts legislation

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council passed legislation during its regular session on Jan. 9.

The council passed an ordinance levying 2022 sidewalk assessments, as introduced at the meeting on Dec. 12. This ordinance is required by the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) and will assess the cost of the 2022 Sidewalk Construction and Repair Program completed by a city contractor for property owners that did not complete the repair and/or construction. Notices of payment due will be sent to residents in the next two weeks and property owners will have 60 days to pay or else it will be assessed on their property taxes over five years through the county auditor’s office. There are over 200 locations on the list that received repair and/or construction to sidewalks with a subtotal of $131,343.44.

Resolutions passed include the following:

• To authorize payment for a purchase from a vendor of the city that was not encumbered prior to the invoice date. According to Finance Officer Renee DuLaney, the city signed a contract with LEPAT Inc. for fit-for-duty testing for the police station and only paid a portion of the funds. The total cost was $49,000 and the city needs to pay an additional $27,000, which they will pay for using a grant from the Ohio Criminal Justice Services.

• To authorize the establishment of the Community Housing Impact & Preservation-Lead Abatement Program (CHIP-LAP) fund. According to DuLaney, the city was awarded the CHIP-LAP grant from the Ohio Department of Development. To comply with the grant, the city needs to establish a new fund for reporting purposes.

• To authorize the city manager to advertise for bids for various items and projects. The proposed bid items were included in the 2023 budget, which was adopted on Nov. 28. A detailed bid list is included in the City Council agenda packet for the Jan. 9 meeting starting on page 59.

• To declare the necessity for repair/replacement of certain curbs and gutters in the city and require that adjoining property owners repair/replace the same. The total estimated cost is $254,259. The resolution listed the steps required by the city to require property owners to perform the repairs/replacements. They are: staff prepares plans, specifications and estimates; council declares a Resolution of Necessity; staff sends notices to property owners, and if the property owner does not complete within 30 days, the city completes the work; staff reports total cost of city work to council and the itemized list is given to the city clerk for public inspection; public notice is published in a local newspaper for three weeks; property owner has two weeks to object to cost; council reviews objections, if any, and approves or modifies assessment by ordinance; property owner pays by cash/check or else it is assessed to their property taxes. A list of properties affected and more information are included in the City Council agenda packet starting on page 66.

• To authorize the city manager to enter into a community reinvestment area agreement with Fairway 57 Holdings. The agreement will give the applicant a tax abatement of 75% for 10 years totaling $304,290. This is to start the development of 36 one-bedroom townhouses at the northeast corner of Fourth Avenue and Countryside Lane. The CRA Housing Council recommended that City Council approve the agreement at a meeting on Dec. 14.

• To authorize the city manager to enter into a mutual aid agreement for emergency ambulance service with the Perry, Port and Salem Ambulance Service, Inc. Fire Chief Chad Hollinger said the fire department received word almost two years ago that Perry Port Salem (PPS) Rescue would be ceasing operations, therefore also ending the mutual aid that Sidney provided. After engaging in a levy campaign and negotiations, PPS-Rescue has since resumed operations, and Sidney will continue to provide mutual aid. Councilmember Scott Roddy asked if Sidney will provide mutual aid to every location PPS-Rescue serves, including other counties, and Hollinger confirmed they would.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.