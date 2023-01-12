Fire destroys camper

SIDNEY — A camper was destroyed by a fire Wednesday, Jan. 11.

According to a press release from the Sidney Fire Department, at 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 204 Forest on a reported structure fire.

While fire units were responding Sidney Police officers on scene advised of a fully involved camper fire extending into a garage. They confirmed all occupants were out of the camper and the garage, but two dogs and one cat were still inside of the camper and did not make it out.

When Sidney firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved camper fire with extension into a detached garage.

Crews completed quick extinguishment of the camper and the garage. It was noted that some of the siding on the residence nearby was melted from the intense heat.

The fire loss to the property is estimated at $15,000 between all three buildings.

Four personnel were called into man the fire station 1 while the incident was going on.

AES Power and Center Point was called to the scene.

No injuries were noted to firefighters or police officers or occupants. .

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department investigation unit.