Students compete at Area 4 Envirothon

SIDNEY — Students from two Shelby County schools recently participated in the Ohio Area 4 Envirothon.

The event is a competitive, academic, outdoor team event for high school students which tests their knowledge in five areas: Aquatic Ecology, Current Environmental Issues (CEI), Forestry, Soils and Wildlife. The event is designed to stimulate and reinforce the students’ interest in the environment and natural resources while encouraging cooperative decision making, team building and problem solving.

The 2021 Area 4 Envirothon was done virtually during the week of March 15-19. Three of the 37 teams participating this year had high school students from Shelby County. Shelby County schools that participated in this event were Anna and Lehman Catholic. Lehman had two teams competing in the event.

Lehman Catholic Team No. 1 placed highest out of Shelby County teams at 17. The Lehman Catholic Envirothon Team No. 1 consists of Sarah Lins, Mary Lins, Abe Schmiesing, Mark Moloney and David Rossman. Their adviser is Lehman Catholic science teacher Tracy Hall.

More information about the Area 4 Envirothon can be found at www.areaivenvirothon.org.