Outstanding of the Day

Brady Lumbatis, 14, son of Brady and Debbie Lumbatis, won best of class and best of show for woodworking mastery project at the Shelby County Junior Fair. He is also a state qualifier with his project. A member of the Successful 4-H Club, he made his project with Victorian wood that came off of a old organ and the rest was solid oak. The mirror that was put in was made in 1961 and has a copper back to it. The hooks for coat were original Victorian Era as well and the same for the spools that hold up the seat.

Brady Lumbatis, 14, son of Brady and Debbie Lumbatis, won best of class and best of show for woodworking mastery project at the Shelby County Junior Fair. He is also a state qualifier with his project. A member of the Successful 4-H Club, he made his project with Victorian wood that came off of a old organ and the rest was solid oak. The mirror that was put in was made in 1961 and has a copper back to it. The hooks for coat were original Victorian Era as well and the same for the spools that hold up the seat. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_IMG_0056.jpg Brady Lumbatis, 14, son of Brady and Debbie Lumbatis, won best of class and best of show for woodworking mastery project at the Shelby County Junior Fair. He is also a state qualifier with his project. A member of the Successful 4-H Club, he made his project with Victorian wood that came off of a old organ and the rest was solid oak. The mirror that was put in was made in 1961 and has a copper back to it. The hooks for coat were original Victorian Era as well and the same for the spools that hold up the seat. Courtesy photo