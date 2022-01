Amanda Roush 13, of Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won Outstanding of the Day and best of Class at the Ohio State Fair in her project Next Level Photography Level 2.

Amanda Roush 13, of Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won Outstanding of the Day and best of Class at the Ohio State Fair in her project Next Level Photography Level 2. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_4-Hproject.jpg Amanda Roush 13, of Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won Outstanding of the Day and best of Class at the Ohio State Fair in her project Next Level Photography Level 2. Courtesy photo