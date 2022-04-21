DeMange, Hess, Wuebker are Versailles FFA Members of the Month

VERSAILLES — At the April FFA Meeting, the Versailles FFA held their assistant officer election and announced the April FFA members of the month. Asa DeMange, Isaiah Hess, and Laura Wuebker were selected as the FFA members of the month.

Asa DeMange was selected as a Versailles FFA Member of the Month. DeMange is a junior and a fourth-year member of Versailles FFA. Asa participates in FFA meetings, Ag Communications CDE, General Livestock CDE, Dog Grooming CDE, omelet breakfast, canned food drive, Leadership Night, FFA fruit sales, Poultry Days petting zoo, Farm Day, virtual State Convention, and exhibits both livestock and crops at the Darke County Fair. Her SAE consists of managing and exhibiting rabbits. She will earn her State FFA Degree at the State FFA Convention in May and also participated in the state dog grooming contest this past week. DeMange is the daughter of Kevin and Stacie DeMange. DeMange received a T-shirt and certificate for being named FFA member of the month.

Isaiah Hess was selected as a Versailles FFA Member of the Month. Hess is a junior and fourth-year member of the Versailles FFA. Isaiah has been involved in FFA fruit sales, Fall Harvest Sale, Greenhand Conference, Leadership Night, Farm Day, virtual State Convention, Omelet Breakfast, Eagles Breakfast, and Soup and Sandwich Social. He has competed in Ag and Industrial Diagnostics CDE, Wildlife CDE, and Nature Interpretation CDE. His SAE consists of working with Hess Ag Fencing. He will earn his State FFA Degree at the State FFA Convention in May. Hess is the son of Marcus and Rosane Hess. Hess received a T-shirt and certificate for being named FFA member of the month.

Laura Wuebker was also selected as a Versailles FFA Member of the Month. Wuebker is a senior and fifth-year member of the Versailles FFA. She has participated in the Young Ag Conference, FFA meetings, Leadership Night, Omelet Breakfast, Warren Davidson Farm Forum, National FFA Convention, State FFA Convention, EMT Safety Training Program, Feed the Farmer, Greenhand Conference, Darke County Fair Clean-up, Ag is Cool Tent, Farm Day, Nursing Home visits, Dairy Foods CDE, Food Science CDE, Public Speaking CDE, Ag Sales CDE, Ag Communications CDE, and Job Interview CDE. She exhibits crops and livestock at the Darke County Fair. Wuebker is the daughter of Jeff and Dena Wuebker. Wuebker received a t-shirt and certificate for being named FFA member of the month.