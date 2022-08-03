OABA hires Heilers as director

COLUMBUS – The Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) has welcomed Aaron Heilers as the director of Nutrient Management and Agricultural Policy.

In his position, Heilers will oversee all aspects of the association’s water quality, nutrient management and sustainability efforts, as well as serve as the Executive Director of the Nutrient Stewardship Council. Heilers’ first day with the association was Aug. 1.

“We are excited to have Aaron join the OABA team,” said Chris Henney, OABA president and CEO. “He brings with him deep experience in and knowledge of water quality, agriculture and nutrient management that will be very beneficial to OABA, our members and the 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program.”

Heilers is a 2006 graduate of The Ohio State University where he studied landscape horticulture and agribusiness and earned a B.S. in agriculture. He is a certified conservation planner with a specialty in nutrient management planning and holds the designation of Certified Crop Adviser.

Previously, Heilers was the project manager for the Blanchard River Watershed Demonstration Farms Network, a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service and the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation designed to showcase and demonstrate conservation practices that improve agricultue’s impact on downstream water quality in Ohio. He was also employed with the Auglaize Soil and Water Conservation District as a nutrient management technician and the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District as a drainage technician.

Heilers has been active in the Ohio Farm Bureau at the county, state and national levels and currently serves on the board of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association. He and his wife, Sarah, have a grain farm in Shelby County as well as a winegrape vineyard. They have four young boys, Will, Eli, Luke and Zeke.