Watercutter joins hair salon

FORT LORAMIE — Cutaway Styling Salon in Fort Loramie recently hired Mary Watercutter, of McCartyville, as a hair specialist in men’s, women’s and children’s hair-cutting, formal hair styling, perms, coloring services, facial waxing, gel and traditional manicures.

She will take clients Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays by appointment or as walk-ins.

Watercutter recently graduated from the Ohio State Beauty Academy in Lima.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-295-2555.