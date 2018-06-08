SpringMeade opens expansion

TIPP CITY — Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center’s SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City celebrated the completion of an expansion which adds 15 beds and enhanced treatment space for short-term patients.

The project includes approximately 12,000 square feet of new construction on the north side of the facility to house 15 private suites, a therapy gym and common space with a private entrance on the facility’s north end.

“This beautiful new wing will enhance our ability to serve patients in this community,” said India Chrisman-Williams LNHA, regional vice president of operations for AdCare Health Systems Inc., which manages UVMC’s long-term care facilities. “Currently, SpringMeade averages 30 to 35 admissions a month in short-term rehab. This will allow greater opportunity to serve ever-growing needs.”

“For more than two and a half decades, we have been honored to serve those who have come to SpringMeade for their care, as permanent residents of the health center or the coach homes, and those who have stayed with us temporarily as rehabilitation patients,” said Tom Parker, UVMC president. “Through the years, the community’s needs for long-term and short-term care has grown, and this expansion is an important step in our commitment to continue to provide the highest possible level of care for our SpringMeade patients.

“This is well-aligned with Premier Health/UVMC’s mission to build healthier communities and meet the needs of the people we serve,” he said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to offer high-quality, compassionate care in all the levels of health care we provide. We consider it a privilege to do so.”

The new unit will serve short-term patients who are recovering from surgery or those in need of rehabilitation services, including bariatric care, cardiac recovery, orthopedic-fracture and joint replacement recovery, pulmonary rehabilitation and respiratory care, stroke and neurological recovery, wound care recovery and more, said Kristy Earick, administrator of SpringMeade Health Center.

“The new rooms are beautiful, private suites with showers and other amenities. We know this is important to our rehab patients who have told us with increasing frequency they want a private room,” Earick said. “With this addition, we’re able to accommodate that need. And the environment throughout has been designed to be aesthetically pleasing and healing, like the beautiful SpringMeade campus.”

The expansion increases SpringMeade’s total number of beds from 99 to 114, with 42 dedicated to short-term patients, 50 dedicated to long-term care and 22 for secured memory care. It will add 16 full-time employees, increasing the Springmeade Health Center workforce to 156 employees.

SpringMeade Health Center, located just off I-75 , is a rehabilitation and nursing center that is rated a Five-Star Quality Measures Facility by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.