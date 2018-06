CORAL GABLES, Fla. — BauerFinancial Inc., of Coral Gables, Florida, a bank-rating firm, has announced that Versailles Savings & Loan Co. has achieved Best of Bauer Bank status for earning and maintaining its five-star rating for 120 consecutive quarters.

Earning a five-star rating indicates that the company has excelled in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more.

The bank is at 10413 Kley Road, Versailles.