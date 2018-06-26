Boerger joins chiropractic clinic

MINSTER — Certified reflexologist Lisa Boerger will join the practice of Dr. Douglas Spieles, of Spieless Chiropractic, in Minster, July 1.

Spieles said that he invited Boerger to join his staff because “I have been wanting to expand my practice to adopt a more holistic approach to helping people. I love Lisa’s spirit and passion for her work.”

Boerger will offer services not only in reflexology, but also ionic foot detox cleanses and consultation on herbs and essential oils. She is certified as an IonCleanse Practitioner and as a coach for Form Weight Loss with Nature’s Sunshine Products. She is currently studying towards completing a certified herbal consultant program.

“I want to empower people to take charge of their health using natural methods,” she said. “Doctors agree that 75 percent of our health problems can be linked to nervous stress and tension.”

Boerger said reflexology, a practice that involves manipulation of various reflex areas in the hands and feet, can help stimulate glands and organs and parts of the body. She said her interest in training to become an herbalist began after the birth of her second child in 2005. Previously, she worked as a nurse.