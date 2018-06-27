Crane donates to Women’s Center

SIDNEY —Every year, Crane Co. employees nominate local charities to receive donations from one of three company-managed charitable trusts, including the Crane Fund for Widows and Children, which supports organizations that provide direct assistance to underserved populations in communities where Crane Co. operates.

This year, Crane Co. subsidiary Crane Pumps & Systems chose Elizabeth’s New Life Center (ENLC) as the recipient of a $5,000 gift. ENLC will use the monies to help mothers and children supported through its Women’s Center in Sidney, which offers free pregnancy tests, 3D/4D ultrasounds, counseling, parenting classes and material support to women and children in the northern Miami Valley area.

“It’s indeed a privilege to be able to present these donations,” said Brian Sweeney, president of Crane Pumps & Systems. “I’m familiar with the work ENLC does in our community, and I can say without reservation that they’re making a positive, sustainable difference in Shelby County.”

This is the second, consecutive year that ENLC has received a grant from Crane Co.’s Crane Pumps & Systems.

“This generous gift, courtesy of the Crane Co.’s Crane Fund for Widows and Children, will support our ongoing efforts to assist women and children in need throughout Shelby County,” said Joanie Prueter, manager of Women’s Center-Sidney.

The Crane Fund for Widows and Children is one of three charitable trusts that Crane Co. manages. The others are the Crane Fund and Crane Foundation Inc.