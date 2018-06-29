Lochard Inc. honored for HVAC sales

SIDNEY — Lochard Inc. was recognized for its commitment to excellence with a spot in the 2018 Circle of Champions by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, a leading supplier of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, at the recent Bryant Dealer Rally, the company’s annual dealer meeting.

Bryant is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp.

“Bryant is synonymous with providing outstanding home comfort equipment and service,” said Matthew Pine, president of residential HVAC for UTC Climate, Controls & Security. “We recognize dealers like Lochard Inc. who have adopted the Bryant Whatever It Takes philosophy to ensure our shared customers’ home comfort needs come first. We’re proud to honor Lochard Inc. in our Circle of Champions this year.”

The Bryant factory-authorized dealers recognized as members of the Circle of Champions are selected on overall growth of Bryant-branded product purchases, high-efficiency and indoor air quality equipment purchases, customer satisfaction and participation in various dealer programs and promotions.

This year, 97 Bryant factory-authorized dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada were named to the Circle of Champions.