Fun at Kid Appreciation Day

Taneya Foy gets her face painted during the Kid Appreciation Day at the Wireless Dock Store recently. Owner Dock Foy hosted the event which included free Kona Ice slushies, a bouncy house, raffle prices and door prizes.
Children line up for a free Kona Ice slushie during the Kid Appreciation Day at the Wireless Dock Store recently.
