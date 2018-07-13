AARP needs tax volunteers

COLUMBUS — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation at the Amos Memorial Public Library and the Sidney Shelby County Senior Center, both in Sidney, needs volunteers to help area residents with their tax preparation in 2019.

The program filed 507 federal tax returns in Sidney this year.

“More people wanted help than we could serve, said Howard White, the state coodinator of the all-volunteer operation.

He stressed that more volunteers are needed for next year, when new tax law takes effect. Across Ohio each year, more than 1,500 volunteers prepare tax returns at nearly 300 locations from early February through mid-April.

“Many senior citizens are concerned about the new tax law,” he said. “We expect more people than ever to seek ourhelp in 2019. People are afraid of making mistakes. Our IRS-certified tax aide volunteers fill out tax returns properly and provide reassurance to anxious taxpayers.”

Anyone who does his own taxes on a commercially available program, such as TurboTax, is an ideal candidate for the volunteer opportunity, he noted. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training, use IRS-provided tax software and are mentored throughout the tax season.

For information about volunteering, call 614-885-0938, email wlevans88@gmail.com or visit www.ohiotaxaide.org.