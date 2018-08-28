Colleges plan job fair

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima and Rhodes State College will host the annual Lima Campus Fall Job and Internship Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 20, in the Cook Hall Gym.

Approximately 100 local and regional employers are registered to attend, including representatives from manufacturing, banking, health care, non-profits, social services and research facilities.

This job fair is free and open to the public.

The companies will offer a wide variety of employment options, including internships, part-time, co-op and full-time career positions. This event is specifically designed to allow students the opportunity to network with professionals, discover career possibilities, establish contacts related to their major and land a job or internship. Interested employers can register through Sept. 7.

For information or to register, visit Lima.OSU.edu/careerservices or www.rhodesstate.edu/careerservices.