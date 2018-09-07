Karas named diverse inclusion specialist

SIDNEY — DiAnne L. Karas, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Sidney, has been appointed as the diverse inclusion specialist to lead the firm’s commitment to providing dedicated support and development for ethnically diverse Edward Jones financial advisers.

Karas will join a group of other Edward Jones financial advisers across the United States to lead this essential initiative.

The diverse inclusion specialist offers support through a financial adviser-coaching program, delivers diversity and inclusion education to all financial advisers and conducts a series of business-building meetings throughout the year. In addition to her duties as a diverse inclusion specialist, Karas will continue to serve investors in the community.