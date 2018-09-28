Garmann/Miller ranked top firm

MINSTER — Garmann/Miller Architects-Engineers, of Minster, has been ranked among the nation’s top architectural and engineering firms, according to Building Design+Construction’s 2018 Giants 300 Report.

The company came in at 104 on the 42nd annual list that ranks businesses by discipline and various building sectors. Approximately 500 U.S.-based architecture, engineering and construction firms participated in the review.

“This is a result of our team’s belief in the company’s mission to provide the highest level of quality and performance,” said CEO Eric Baltzell. “Our client relationships are the foundation of our success and inspire us in our efforts to positively shape the communities we serve.”

Based in Minster, with a recently opened office in the Columbus area, the full-service architectural and engineering firm has performed work in 28 of the state’s 88 counties. Contributing to its success are eight Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design Gold certifications and nine Silver projects from the U.S. Green Building Council. LEED schools aim to reduce operational costs, improve student/teacher health and educate students about the importance of green practices.

In addition to its multiple LEED-certified elementary and high school buildings, Garmann/Miller has designed several higher education facilities and vocational centers, which include the Vantage Career Center in Van Wert, the Millstream Technical Career Center in Findlay and the Apollo Career Center in Lima. All three venues have received LEED Gold certification.

“We understand the impact a building project has on its community, and we’re honored to play a vital role in its development from concept to completion,” Baltzell said.

The BD+C recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for the 25-year-old firm. Garmann/Miller recently was the recipient of the Northwest Ohio Concrete Region Project of the Year Award for the Apollo Career Center and Learning By Design magazine’s Outstanding Project for Donnell Middle School as well as the Subcontractors Association of Western Ohio Outstanding Architect Award.