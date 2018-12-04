Trial attorneys elect officers

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys, during its annual meeting, Nov. 15, in Columbus, elected new officers and trustees for 2019.

New officers include President James N. Kline, Ulmer & Berne LLP, Cleveland; Vice President Jamey T. Pregon, American Family Insurance, Columbus; Treasurer Natalie M. E. Wais, Young & Alexander Co. L.P.A., Cincinnati; Secretary Benjamin C. Sasse, Tucker Ellis LLP, Cleveland; and Immediate Past President Jill K. Mercer, Nationwide Insurance, Columbus.

Trustees elected include Alexander M. Andrews, Ulmer Berne LLP, Columbus; Susan M. Audey, Tucker Ellis LLP, Cleveland; Patrick S. Corrigan, staff counsel for the Cincinnati Insurance Co., Cleveland; Thomas F. Glassman, Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp Co. LPA, Cincinnati; Mark F. McCarthy, Tucker Ellis LLP, Cleveland; Paul W. McCartney, Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp Co. LPA, Cincinnati; Michael M. Neltner, staff counsel for the Cincinnati Insurance Co., Cincinnati; David J. Oberly, Blank Rome LLP, Cincinnati; David W. Orlandini, Collins, Roche, Utley & Garner LLC, Dublin; Daniel A. Richards, Weston Hurd LLP, Cleveland; Anne Marie Sferra, DRI state representative, Bricker & Eckler LLP, Columbus; Elizabeth T. Smith, Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease, Columbus; and T. Andrew Vollmar, Bruns, Connell, Vollmar & Armstrong LLC, Dayton.

The Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys is an organization of attorneys, corporate executives and managers who devote a substantial portion of their time to the defense of civil lawsuits and the management of claims against individuals, corporations and governmental entities.