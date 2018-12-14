Air show director in hall of fame

DAYTON — The United States Air and Trade Show Inc. has announced that Terry Grevious, executive director of the Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger, was inducted into the Air Show Hall of Fame, on Dec. 6.

The induction ceremony was at the International Council of Air Shows annual conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Grevious has spent more than 41 years in the air show industry, managing the Flint Bishop Air Show, Muskegon Air Fair and the Vectren Dayton Air Show. He also was the director of two Michigan air carrier airports for nearly 30 years. Grevious has become widely respected as one of the top event organizers in North America. He assumed management of the Vectren Dayton Air Show in 2004 and has maintained its reputation as one of the world’s top air shows for a decade and a half.

He became the 66th Hall of Fame inductee and joins an exclusive fraternity of air show legends that includes Bob Hoover, Art Scholl, Paul Poberezny, Leo Loudenslager, Charlie Hillard, Jimmy Franklin and Sean Tucker.

“USATS is very proud that Terry was selected to receive this prestigious award,” stated Scott Buchanan, chairman of the USATS Board of Trustees. “We have a first-class event, and Terry and his team is responsible for the success of our show.”

Founded in 1975, the Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger is one of North America’s premier air shows. It features world-class aerobatic champions, military jet demonstrations and entertainment for the whole family, celebrating Dayton’s rich aviation heritage as home of the Wright Brothers, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and National Aviation Heritage Area.

The 2019 Vectren Dayton Air Show is scheduled for June 22 and 23. This year’s show will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. They will be joined by other top military and civilian attractions in the air and on the ground. For details, visit www.daytonairshow.com.