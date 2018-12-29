Wells Brothers follows ‘Be the Best Version of Yourself’ tradition

ANNA — Wells Brothers Inc. has been a part of the Anna, Ohio, community for almost 30 years. The company is owned by Curt, Jerry and Sandy Wells and provides turnkey industrial contracting services for general manufacturing and food processing facilities.

Wells Brothers started as a residential electrical company with five employees and now has 130 employees in multiple skilled trades divisions. These divisions include industrial electric, industrial plumbing, HVAC, metal fabrication and assembly, machine rigging, system process handling, concrete & construction. We can tackle projects from start to finish, including engineering and design, fabrication, installation, utilities and programming. Please check us out at www.wellsbrothers.com.

Wells Brothers is always looking for talented employees to join our dynamic team. We are a family-oriented company and provide our employees a positive workplace culture that promotes teamwork, recognition, and strong work ethic. We also offer a generous benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short & long term disability, 401K with a generous match, paid holidays, paid vacation and more. In addition, development and growth opportunities for our employees are always a priority. We provide numerous paid on-site classroom and on the job training opportunities. We also offer tuition reimbursement and paid off-site training classes.

As our employees are a vital part of our business, we strive to follow the example in Matthew Kelly’s “Be the Best Version of Yourself.” We encourage our employees to be their best version and support them in obtaining the goals that will get them there. If you are interested in growing with our company call the Human Resource team at 937-394-7559 today, visit our website at www.wellsbrothers.com or apply in person at 105 Shue Dr Anna, Ohio 45302.

Wells Brothers is committed to our mission statement “Treat the customer and my co-worker as I would like to be treated.” This mission statement is as important now as it was the day the company was started. We want to thank our employees, customers, and community for our continued success.

Wells Brothers Inc. is located at 105 Shue Drive, Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_WBI-picture-for-Industry-Guide.jpg Wells Brothers Inc. is located at 105 Shue Drive, Anna. Courtesy photo