Alzheimer’s chapter gets high honor

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has won the prestigious honor of being named the top Alzheimer’s chapter in the United States.

The Chapter of the Year designation, known as the Crystal Award, is the top national award given to an Alzheimer’s Association chapter for exemplary execution of the association’s mission, which is to advance research, provide support and enhanced care to families dealing with Alzheimer’s and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

The Crystal Award is given annually to one of more than 70 chapters nationwide. This is the first time the Miami Valley Chapter has won the honor. It is for the chapter’s performance in fiscal year 2018.

Eric VanVlymen, Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association executive director and director of Region 10, said, “What excites me about this award is all the things we said we would accomplish for the mission, we did at the highest level. I think the community should know that the chapter worked to end the disease, enhanced care and support and that we have one of the most generous communities in terms of fundraising.”