Airstream launches app for owners

JACKSON CENTER — Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic “silver bullet” travel trailer, has announced a new ownership app that runs with Togo, an industry-leading recreational vehicle technology company.

The Airstream Care app is a helpful companion for any Airstream owner. It helps track maintenance, includes built-in checklists, keeps service records and sends smart notifications. Additionally, Airstream Care integrates with Roadtrippers, the nation’s fastest-growing travel planning tool.

Using the Airstream Care app ensures users receive top-notch service and get the latest news and updates. Even better, the Airstream Care app will add features and get better over time with a major release planned for Spring 2019.

“Airstream has been at the forefront of recreational travel innovation for more than 80 years. By partnering with Togo, we can further extend that innovation into the digital realm,” said Bob Wheeler, Airstream president and CEO. “Airstream Care contributes to a best-in-class digital ownership experience for Airstreamers.”

• Stay on top of maintenance: Users can easily manage and stay on top of routine maintenance or easily contact their preferred service center. They can also enable reminders to inflate tires, check smoke alarms and handle other tasks to fully prepare for their next adventure.

• Keep service close: Users can add the names, contact info and locations of nearby or preferred service centers that can be linked for easy access.

• Set custom notifications: Airstream Care users can also create custom notifications — like when it’s time to renew their vehicle registrations. They can also track costs, record registration expiration dates and add important information and reminders.

• Reference checklists: Checklists are handy when packing for a trip, arriving at a campground and prepping the journey home. Togo’s tailored Airstream checklists support and create peace of mind for every adventure.

“Anyone that runs with Togo will help their customers transform time managing routine tasks into time spent enjoying the outdoors,” said Steven Hileman, vice president of Marketing and Customer Experience for Togo.

The Airstream Care app was built as a companion for Airstream owners and is available for download via the Apple App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android. For information, visit https://www.runswithtogo.com/airstream.