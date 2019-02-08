Bank offers digital dashboard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BUSINESS WIRE) — Bank of America has introduced Business Advantage 360, a new digital dashboard designed to make it easier for entrepreneurs to manage the various financial aspects of their businesses.

Available for the first time to any Bank of America client with a business deposit account, Business Advantage 360 provides a complete view of business cash flow and access to real-time expertise and guidance, all in one simple tool with new functionality.

“Business Advantage 360 will help entrepreneurs save time and money, by providing a more complete financial picture of their business,” said Sharon Miller, managing director, head of small business at Bank of America. “This new feature is easily accessible on mobile devices, and will allow our clients to focus on the reasons they opened their business in the first place.”

Business Advantage 360 is built directly into the Bank of America online and mobile banking platforms, and will be available to all clients by the end of this month. The no-cost tool does not require enrollment and is accessible through a link on the main pages of the Bank of America online and digital banking portals for small business clients.