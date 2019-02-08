BBB, WSU host job fair

DAYTON — The Better Business Bureau and the Wright State University Management and Human Resources clubs will host a networking opportunity for businesses and students, April 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Wright State University Rike Hall lobby on the campus in Fairborn.

This event will connect Miami Valley business leaders with future business leaders. Businesses in attendance can check out the talent that will soon be entering the workplace. They can also promote internships and recruit potential team members.

Students can expand their business networks and learn what business leaders are looking for in new hires.

Light refreshments will be provided.

The cost to participate is $10 for Better Business Bureau-accredited businesses and charities and WiBN members; $15 for others; free for WSU students.

Parking passes will be provided to business attendees. Advance registration is required at https://conta.cc/2HEYmmq or call 937-610-2270.