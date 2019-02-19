Heart walk names chairman

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Division of the American Heart Association (AHA) has named Blaine Worthington, senior vice president at Altamira Technologies, as the chairman of the 2019 Greater Dayton Heart Walk and Run.

The Greater Dayton Heart Walk and Run is the AHA’s premier fundraising event, attracting 10,000 people annually. This event raises funds to support the AHA’s mission and to provide education and elevate awareness about health and wellbeing across the Miami Valley.

Worthington, a Beavercreek resident, holds a Bachelor of Science in electronic engineering from South Dakota State University, a Master of Arts in computer resources and information management from Weber University, and a Master of Science in strategic leadership from the Air Force Institute of Technology . Prior to joining Altamira in 2013, he was a senior associate and program manager for Booz Allen Hamilton in Dayton. He is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel.

When asked about chairing the Greater Dayton Heart Walk and Run, Worthington said, “I am honored to support the American Heart Association mission by leading the charge for increased physical activity, health and wellbeing in our community. I’m proud to be part of this premier event and excited to be helping the Miami Valley lead healthier lives!”

The Greater Dayton Heart Walk and Run will be Sept. 21, at Fifth Third Field in Dayton. For information, log on to www.heart.org/daytonheartwalk or call 937-401-4869.