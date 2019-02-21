PNC embraces mobile technologies for customers

SIDNEY — “We see it every day,” said David Melin, regional president, PNC Bank Dayton. “People tapping on their mobile phones at the grocery store, at a restaurant or while riding the bus to work. While they could be on social media or playing a game, they could just as easily be applying for a loan or paying their utility bills.”

Melin’s report continues:

PNC Bank has embraced mobile technologies that help make banking more convenient than ever before, and we expect to introduce more advanced mobile technologies in 2019 and beyond.

In 2017 PNC, along with other participant banks, launched Zelle, a person-to-person payment network that allows anyone in the U.S. with a participant bank account or a Visa or MasterCard debit card linked to a bank account to send and receive payments in real time. No need to share bank account information; all that is needed to move funds is an email address or cellphone number. Zelle’s speed and convenience make it attractive to people ranging in age from millennials to baby boomers.

In addition, PNC provides an option for our customers who receive checks but need to access those funds immediately. With PNC Express Funds, a customer can now deposit an approved check using a mobile phone at a PNC DepositEasy ATM and, for a small fee, have available the full amount immediately for withdrawals and purchases.

Making big purchases also became easier late last year through PNC Total Auto powered by TrueCar. Car buyers are now put into the driver’s seat with a digital tool that enables them to see what others have paid for similar cars in their area, so they can determine how much a car will cost before they go to the dealership. PNC can then issue a check for the total cost of the car, enabling the buyer to complete the purchase faster and easier once they get to the dealership.

Community commitment

While PNC is investing in new technologies to make banking more efficient and secure, we continue to be a Main Street Bank committed to our local communities, including Sidney.

PNC has supported Sidney’s United Way annual campaign wrap-up breakfast the past three years. We have also provided a grant to Compassionate Care, a health center that provides medical services to people who might otherwise not be able to afford it. Branch manager Thomas Paul serves on the board for Safehaven, an agency that assists people who face various life challenges.

PNC also supports the region through PNC Grow Up Great, a $350 million bilingual initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life. We volunteer in pre-K classrooms throughout the year by reading, working directly with children and assisting teachers.

Paul and his staff lead a team with extensive banking experience. The branch is located at 2221 W. Michigan (next to McDonald’s) and features an advanced function ATM. Contact Paul and his team at 937-498-4761.

Through these efforts and our commitment to equip our customers with the latest banking tools, PNC Bank is helping the region advance and prepare for the future.