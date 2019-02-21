Panel Control has good year in 2018

ANNA — Panel Control Inc. (also known as PCI) is a growing Anna, Ohio,-based Certified Women Owned Business specializing in the design and build of electrical control panels and custom cables. PCI’s technicians have many years of experience in the electrical/panel building field & custom cable assembly. In addition to custom panel building and cable assembly, PCI offers electrical installation and support services to get its customer’s applications and equipment efficiently up and running.

PCI was originally a division of Wells Brothers Inc. (established in 1989). Owners Curt, Sandy and Jerry Wells decided to establish the panel division, Panel Control, as a separate company in 2010. Sandy Wells serves as the company’s majority owner and president, while Curt and Jerry serve as vice presidents. Gregg Barhorst, operations manager, brings his vast knowledge of the electrical/panel industry to oversee the day-to-day operations of the panel/cable shops and PCI’s continually expanding customer base. Joe Bodenmiller serves as the company’s production and quality supervisor and oversees the company’s quality control processes and production scheduling. In 2018, another project leader, Bob Fegler, was brought onboard to enhance our ability to serve our customers with excellence.

Sandy Wells, president, and Lisa Meyer, CFO, have released the following report:

Panel Control Inc. had another good year in 2018. While overall sales remained steady versus the prior year, PCI has added some new customers during the year, has some potential customers in the pipeline and continues to provide excellent service to its existing customers. There were numerous improvements made to the organization and work processes that have resulted in reduced costs, quality excellence and work efficiency advances. PCI stands behind their commitment to its customers that every panel is built to the highest standards and is 100% quality inspected prior to shipment. By providing continual training and by growing its employees’ skillsets, PCI employees are set up for success and strive to follow the example in Matthew Kelly’s “Be the Best Version of Yourself.”

PCI was a featured Women’s Owned company in the Ohio Secretary of State’s Business Profile in March 2018. In addition, PCI continues to partner with the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County and has worked with several schools throughout Shelby County to educate students on what PCI does and how to go about learning the essential trade skills to be a successful employee in the Panel Building industry. We have participated in many recruiting and training events including the Workforce Career Expo, the Career Concert at Eldora Speedway, the POWER luncheon event, facility tours as well as several other events. In addition, we actively participate in UVCC’s apprenticeship program and we continually recruit panel building technicians. Anyone interested in joining this family owned company can apply online at www.panelcontrolinc.com (Careers tab).

While the last few years have continued to bring many exciting changes, one thing that has not changed is PCI’s mission statement and our commitment to living it daily: “Treat the customer and my co-worker as I would like to be treated.” This mission statement is as important now as it was the day we started. As we look forward to 2019, we count our many blessings and wish to thank our employees, our customers, and our community for our continued success. We wish everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous 2019!