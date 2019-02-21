Minster Bank assets reach all-time high

MINSTER — Minster Bank enjoyed another successful year in 2018. Total assets increased to an all-time high of $490.2 million. Total deposits increased to $427.2 million for the year. These deposits were utilized in the communities we serve in the form of consumer and business loans, which grew to over $242.4 million in balances.

“Our Private Trust and Wealth Management services continue to grow. We have developed a specialty in both personal and corporate retirement planning. Business owners and high net worth clients have benefitted from working with our professionals in the areas of business succession planning, Trust, and investment management,” said Dale Luebke, president and CEO.

His report continues:

We continue to invest in technology and protecting our customer’s information. Our customers can access their accounts anytime, anywhere, and in multiple different ways. The Minster Bank Mobile Banking app for mobile and tablet users, continues to grow. The Minster Bank app is another convenient way to manage accounts, pay bills, and quickly send money to a friend or family member. Our Minster Bank VISA Debit Card gives our customers access to their bank accounts with no surcharge at any ATM displaying the MoneyPass logo. There are over 20,000 MoneyPass ATMs across the United States. Our business customers continue to enjoy the benefits of Remote Deposit Capture, which allows them to deposit checks at their place of business by scanning and transmitting the images to our bank for posting and clearing. The installation and set-up of the service is easy, saves time preparing deposits, and can help reduce the risk of fraud.

Minster Bank believes in giving back to the communities that have contributed to our growth and success. In 2018, scholarship money was donated to 13 graduating seniors throughout Auglaize, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties. Minster Bank also held Community Shred Days at our Sidney, Troy, and Wapakoneta offices, which gave people the opportunity to have their sensitive documents shredded on site for free. Over 10 tons of paper was shredded and recycled during these events.

We have been very active in providing financial education programs to the schools in our area. Through this program and others, we reach close to 2,000 students of all ages. We have also provided educational programs through the Ohio State Extension service, through talks at local service clubs, and through Chamber events.

Minster Bank, a local community bank, and is headquartered in Minster, Ohio, and has offices located in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Sidney, Troy, Wapakoneta, and a loan production office in Vandalia. Visit www.minsterbank.com to learn more about Minster Bank.