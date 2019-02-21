SIDNEY — This year — 2109 — marks the 90th anniversary of Freytag & Associates. Started by Ferdinand Freytag in 1929, the company evolved into a partnership with Karl J. Freytag in 1950 and was incorporated in 1975.

According to John Freytag, principal in the company, several important local projects highlight the past year.

Freytag’s report continues:

• An addition for Fair Haven Shelby County Home is nearing completion that will provide private rooms and associated services addressing senior care needs for the area. The project could not have been accomplished without the leadership and support of Anita Miller, Executive Director.

• Construction also began for The Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. The facility is privately funded by donations through the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) with assistance from Shelby County. This new state-of-the-art Center will increase the number of dog kennels and cat condos and provide a safer environment for the animals, staff, and potential adopters. The success of this project is a result of the tireless efforts of SCARF and the support of the Shelby County Commissioners.

• One Wellness Place is a new facility for the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services located in Troy. It will house mental health and addiction treatment providers, public health, and support services into an integrated new one-stop-shop facility. The project is a public-private partnership servicing Miami, Shelby and Darke Counties. Design is in process and site development is scheduled to begin in early 2019.

• Ohio Hi-Point Career Center completed renovation of the Sloan Tech Center, an Integrated Systems Lab on their Bellefontaine campus. The school is also in the planning stages for renovation and additions to their main building to be completed in six phases over a five year period. These improvements will position the career center to educate their students for future job markets, specifically targeting the development of autonomous vehicles and associated technologies. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2020.

Projects are underway or completed for the following key clients.

• Construction is nearly complete for site and building improvements at the Hardin-Houston School District’s iconic baseball field prominently located on their campus.

• A facility study and other design services were completed for Sidney City Schools.

• A new locker/concession building was completed for Mechanicsburg Schools to support their football and track stadium.

• Site improvements were completed for the Versailles Schools.

• Design services were provided for Holy Angels School and Lehman Catholic High School.

• A municipal facilities study and other planning services are currently in process for the City of Sidney.

• The Village of Ada re-opened their Municipal Pool with a renovated bathhouse and additional site improvements.

• Design services were provided to the City of Portland, Indiana.

• Construction is in process for St. Gerard Parish and School in Lima with planning continuing for additional projects.

• A facility study was completed for St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna.

• Design is in process for the renovation of the former Flesh Public Library building at 124 W. Greene Street in Piqua and conversion back to a private residence.

Several projects related to the arts were in process in 2018.

• Restoration continues at the Sidney Theatre with additional improvements occurring this year. The Raise the Roof for The Arts group is commended for their tremendous efforts.

• Art and design also continued at the Komminsk Legacy Park in New Bremen with added features in process. A major debt of gratitude goes to Dianne Komminsk for her vision and patronage.

• Two memorial and art projects are near completion for Crown Equipment Corporation.

We thank all our valued clients, associates and friends and look forward to new challenges in 2019.