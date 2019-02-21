RE/MAX ONE readies for 25th anniversary

SIDNEY — RE/MAX ONE had a great year with sales of over $15,000,000, reports Gay Smith, broker/owner of the company.

“Bill Foster, Lori Shoemaker and Justin Vondenhuevel were joined by three new agents, each offering another sphere of influence to our ability to service buyers and sellers as Rob Jameson, Brian Strunk and Kevin Frazier-Jones joined our team and have made an amazing difference in our ability to reach out and serve local citizens and to fulfill requests we have from our relocation contacts,” said Smith.

Her report continues:

RE/MAX ONE is a strong advocate of community service and community promotion and frequently takes opportunities to strengthen our position in our area as well as with incoming new residents. Our accomplishment for this year has been actively supporting SCARF and being a part of reaching the $2.4 million goal bringing the Bob Sargeant and Family Shelby County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center to reality. I received the Community Service Award for 2018 from the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors for the project.

It is a goal of our agents to promote Sidney and Shelby County and to be an active part in positive growth for our community. I was able to bring Winan’s Coffee and Chocolates to Sidney this year and the Snyder Block building has sold and will be a branch clinic for Tri County Veterinary Service. We hope to be involved with rehabbing some of our neglected properties and promote restoration rather than destruction.

Justin Vondenhuevel opened a satellite office for Vondenhuevel Auctions at 135 S. Wilkinson so he is now able to better serve his clientele with space for staff and equipment and increase his forward approach to “transitional services”, services that are becoming a top priority for heirs and executors and to people downsizing and/or moving into assisted living. Justin makes the process easy and stress free. His new office number is 937-492-1078 or always through RE/MAX ONE at 937-497-7961.

RE/MAX ONE is celebrating its 25th year in Sidney in 2019 … we have come a long way from Gay sitting on a paint can in the front room and getting our phone working to our successes of today.

We look forward to 2019 and another vibrant year in Sidney and Shelby County … making our home town a place people want to live.