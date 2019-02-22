Worker’s comp rate drops 20 percent

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) Board of Directors has approved a 20 percent reduction in the average premium rate it collects from private employers.

The reduction is BWC’s largest in nearly 60 years.

The 20 percent rate cut represents an average statewide change. The actual total premium paid by individual private employers depends on a number of factors, including the expected future claims costs in their industry, their company’s recent claims history, participation in various BWC rebate programs as well as assessments collected to fund the operations of the system. The board will consider these assessment rates during its next meeting in March.

The reduction will be effective beginning July 1.